Mark Henry Addresses Dwight Howard's Pro Wrestling Ambition

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry sees a potential future wrestling star in the NBA's Dwight Howard and is eager for Howard to join his realm, even if it means not working in AEW with Henry.

"I would like to see him be involved in the business, period," Henry said on "Bovada." "Anytime you're a big name, notoriety-type person and you come into pro wrestling, you add strength to our industry."

Henry added that established athletes from other sports joining the wrestling world is the equivalent of "telling people that our sport is meaningful — and that means the world to me."

Howard, 36, is an 18-year NBA veteran who is a free agent after spending this past season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He made a surprise appearance at WWE's tryouts in Nashville, Tenn. in July. Last month, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque told The Sporting News that he's open to Howard joining WWE if he's willing to put in the work.

"The ball's in his court," Levesque said. "He came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and then with others — incredibly entertaining. So, when he says, 'Hey, I want to give this a shot,' he's got my phone number. All he's got to do is call me, and we'll see what can happen."

Henry recalled how NBA hall of famers Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman made forays into wrestling and did "really, really well, and if they would have dedicated their lives to it, they would have been great."

While Howard is toying with the idea of wrestling, he also is receiving attention in the entertainment world. TMZ reported that Howard took singing and dancing lessons to prepare for his appearance on this season's "The Masked Singer" where he performed while disguised in an octopus costume.

