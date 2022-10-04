NJPW Gave Antonio Inoki Honorary Title Shortly Before His Passing

On Tuesday, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the promotion had given an honorary title to the late Antonio Inoki prior to his death over the weekend at the age of 79. Inoki, who founded NJPW in 1972, was a 12-time world champion himself and the inaugural IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

In 1979, Inoki also defeated Bob Backlund in a WWF World Heavyweight Championship match, but the title change has long remained unrecognized by the company. Inoki was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. Outside the ring, Inoki delved into politics with two tenures in the Japanese House of Councillors from 1985 to 1995, and again from 2013 to 2019. Most famously though, Inoki is remembered for his 1976 mixed-martial arts match against Muhammed Ali, which ended in a draw.

In regards to the particular honor the company bestowed upon the Japanese wrestling legend, NJPW stated, "As part of our 50th Anniversary celebrations, and to celebrate Antonio Inoki's role as a founder, wrestler, and beyond, NJPW had planned to name Mr. Inoki the Honorary Lifetime Chairman of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After Antonio Inoki graciously accepted the invitation, he was officially named Honorary Lifetime Chairman on September 1, 2022."

NJPW also clarified that it was set to make a public announcement on the matter at Declaration of Power on October 10 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. "It is to our deep sadness that this announcement cannot take place as previously planned. However, in accordance with Mr. Inoki's wishes, all of us at New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue to move forward and lead the professional wrestling world to the utmost of our abilities," read NJPW's statement