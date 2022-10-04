AEW Dark Live Coverage (10/4) - Dante Martin And Matt Sydal Vs. The Workhorsemen, Tony Nese And Josh Woods Vs. Invictus Khash And Rohit Raju
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on October 4, 2022!
Three members of The Trustbusters will be in action, as leader Ari Daivari looks to score a win over AR Fox while Parker Boudreaux will face Terry Kid and Slim J takes on Blake Christian. The group has been a force to be reckoned with since Daivari contracted Boudreaux and Slim to help him in exchange for a great deal of money after inheriting his trust fund. Sonny Kiss later joined the group on the August 12 edition of "Rampage" following the match between Daivari and Orange Cassidy before Jeeves Kay was recruited as the group's butler.
The teacher and student duo of Matt Sydal and Dante Martin respectively will be taking on JD Drake and Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen in tag team action. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi will be squaring off with Eli Isom and Chris Farrow. The dominant tag team of Tony Nese and Josh Woods (with manager "Smart" Mark Sterling in their corner) will be taking on former "Impact" Wrestling star Rohit Raju and Invictus Khash. Bronson and Boulder of Iron Savages will also be in action against Gus De La Vega and Levy Valenzuela.
In the women's division, "The Problem" Marina Shafir looks to continue to rack up wins as she faces Sio Nieves. Fan favorite Skye Blue will also be taking on Robyn Renegade (with twin sister Charlette in her corner) while Abadon squares off with Freya States following their win on last night's "Dark: Elevation."
We are live! Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Marina Shafir heads to the ring, with Sio Nieves already waiting inside.
Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Nieves delivers a jawbreaker. Shafir hits a backdrop, then locks in Greedy for the win.
Winner: Marina Shafir
The Trustbusters head to the ring, with AR Fox already waiting inside.
Ari Daivari vs. AR Fox
The bell rings and the two lock up. Daivari delivers a few shoulders to Fox's midsection, followed by several right hands and a chop. Fox whips Daivari into the corner and delivers a drop kick. Daivari fires back with a boot and a knee. Fox delivers an enziguri that sends Daivari to the outside, then follows it up with a backflip off the apron. While Daivari distracts the referee, Boudreaux delivers a splash to Fox. Daivari takes advantage, sending him into the ring steps before tossing him back into the ring. Daivari delivers a shoulder to Fox's midsection, followed by a crossbody off the top. He goes for a pin, but Fox kicks out. Daivari delivers a chop, then locks in a rear chinlock. Fox escapes and hits Daivari with a corkscrew brainbuster. Fox hits a pair of lariats, followed by an enziguri and a stunner. He hits a back elbow in the corner, then hits a cutter and goes for a pin, but Daivari kicks out. Daivari delivers a super kick before Fox hits a pair of cutters. He goes for a pin, but Daivari kicks out. Slim-J distracts the referee, allowing Daivari to hit a low blow and the Pepsi Twist for the win.
Winner: Ari Daivari
Tony Nese and Josh Woods head to the ring, with Rohit Raju and Invictus Khash already waiting inside.