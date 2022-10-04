WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Comments On Being Recruited Just Before New Regime Took Over

WWE Next In Line (NIL) recruit Ruben Banks relishes the opportunity to make a name for himself in the world of sports entertainment. Banks, a track and field athlete at the University of Arkansas, was revealed as a WWE NIL signee back in June.

Banks put pen to paper before Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman and CEO. Now that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is the Chief Content Officer, the criteria for what makes a WWE superstar successful has changed. Speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Banks discussed the new regime being in place shortly after he joined the NIL program.

"Triple H is head of creative now, so things are kind of moving in a different direction," Banks said. "It's been interesting to see so far."

Banks admitted that taking on a new challenge can be intimidating.

"I'll say daunting, for one, because this is definitely a new world for me," Banks admitted. "To be honest, I never really thought about wrestling as a career until quite recently, when this NIL program launched. So it is quite daunting just seeing different fan bases, and relearning all the things I had forgotten over the years."

With that said, Banks is eager to garner experience in hopes of becoming a breakout talent in the world of pro wrestling.

"But it's definitely exciting, man, seeing where it's going," Banks said. "Seeing a lot of the other people in my recruiting class, and the recruiting class before me, like Zachary, the wrestler from Hofstra, he's just huge. And I've talked to A.J. Ferrari as well, he's in the first class."

