Raquel Rodriguez Wants The World To Appreciate WWE PC Coach

Current "WWE SmackDown" superstar Raquel Rodriguez, who first signed with WWE in 2016, has heaped praise on one of the key trainers she worked with during her time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

"I think the world needs to really appreciate the amazing man and the amazing mind that we have in Norman Smiley," Rodriguez said on the "Under the Ring" podcast. "He really does bring out the best in every single athlete that passes through his class. I have not heard or seen one person who has gone through his class who hasn't grown or developed someway in the ring. It's amazing."

Rodriguez also applauded a former Attitude Era star for the impact they had on the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's career.

"I got to work with Scotty 2 Hotty [at the WWE Performance Center] and that was one of my absolute favorite classes," she said. "Scotty really brought out the performer in me. He gave me an opportunity to train with some of the guys, so it was almost like training at a different level, learning at a different level and learning from different people."

After honing her craft at the Performance Center, Rodriguez, under the name of Raquel González, competed in the both Mae Young Classic tournaments before appearing at "NXT" TakeOver: Portland, helping Dakota Kai win a Street Fight against Tegan Nox. Following her alliance with Kai, Rodriguez would go on to win the "NXT" Women's Championship by defeating Io Shirai at "NXT" TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One in April 2021 — she and Kai are also two-time "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. She moved to the main roster in April 2022, debuting on "SmackDown" as Raquel Rodriguez.

