Road Dogg Disputes Reported WWE Plans For The New Day

The Dudley Boyz are one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. Bubba Ray and D-Von won nine WWE Tag Team Championships during their time in the company, making them one of the most decorated duos to ever grace the squared circle. In recent years, The New Day has enjoyed plenty of success as well, but were there ever plans to have them eclipse the Dudley's title reigns?

Road Dogg opened up about this very subject this on the latest episode of "Oh... You Didn't Know." When asked if the rumors about WWE planning to have New Day beat the Dudley's legendary record were true, the Hall of Famer cleared up any confusion.

"You think we would put the titles on somebody because, when we were booking, we went, 'Oh my God. You know who we should really put it to? Bubba and D-Von.' It's just the craziest stuff."

Road Dogg also noted that some people make false assumptions about WWE's booking and creative process. According to the Hall of Famer, they aren't interested in having Superstars beat others' title reigns just for the sake of it. "Heaven's no... would we ever put a title on someone or take a title off someone to beat somebody's record. I don't know. Unless that was the story, of course."

That said, the New Day will undoubtedly go down in history as an iconic team as well. As of this writing, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have enjoyed 11 reigns with WWE's Tag Team Champions between them. Both teams also feuded when the Dudley Boyz returned to WWE for a short run in 2015.