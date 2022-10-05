The Rock's Black Adam Reportedly Set To Rake In Big Opening Weekend Haul

The advanced buzz on the potential box office strength of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new film "Black Adam" is strong, with the New Line-DC Films production being touted as a reanimator for the sluggish U.S. box office.

According to a Deadline report, "Black Adam" opens October 21 and is being seen as the first major tentpole to hit theaters since the Brad Pitt action flick "Bullet Train" opened in early August. The opening weekend for "Black Adam" is being forecasted at between $65 million and $70 million for the domestic box office, with a strong appeal for moviegoers ages 25 and under, Hispanic audiences and families.

"Black Adam" has minimal competition for its opening weekend — the only other major film coming to theaters on October 21 is the romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. That film has already played in many overseas markets, bringing in more than $46.6 million, and its U.S. audience is primarily older women. "Black Adam" has twice seen its release date altered — its original opening for December 22, 2021, was moved to July 29, 2022, but pandemic-fueled delays in the VFX work in Hollywood's post-production facilities delayed its completion.

Johnson was last seen on-screen in "Red Notice" opposite Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. According to Deadline, that film had a one-week theatrical release in 750 venues last November prior its streaming premiere on Netflix. Johnson also produced and acted in the animated "DC League of Super-Pets," which opened on July 29.