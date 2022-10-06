Win A Wolfpac Hollywood Hulk Hogan WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive From Ringside Collectibles!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win a brand new WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive. This figure from Mattel brings to life "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan from his days in WCW, decked out in the red and black of the NWO Wolfpac. The set includes multiple accessories, including swappable hands in the classic Wolfpac sign and a World Heavyweight Championship belt, famously defaced with "NWO" in red spray paint.

One lucky winner will get their very own Wolfpac Hollywood Hulk Hogan WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Monday, October 10, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This Wolfpac Hollywood Hulk Hogan WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive is available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.