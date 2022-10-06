Jake Roberts Recalls Insane Strip Club Story Involving The Undertaker And His Snake
There have been many crazy outside-of-the-ring stories in wrestling history. Some are quite funny, wild, entertaining, and can be downright hard to believe. On "DDP Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts shared an insane story that involved a stripper, his snake, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.
"[Undertaker] and I finished a show in Houston, and we were really tired , and we just wanted to go somewhere where we could listen to music and drink a couple of beers," Roberts said. "As soon as we came in [to the strip club] the best-looking girl in the place starts ragging on both of us, 'Oh, lookey here. It's the phoney wrestlers. You guys are s***. Y'all ain't nothing. You're not fighters. You're not wrestlers. You're just doing a stupid act. Wrestling fans are stupid,' and just kept going on. ... We sat down and she's still on stage doing this s***; she quit dancing."
Wrestling may be scripted, but some elements to the product are still very real.
"Somebody told her I'm Jake 'The Snake" Roberts,'" Robert continued. "'Oh my God, you're the absolute worst. You and that phony snake. ... I know that snake's not real.' ... If you had it with you, I'd get on stage, I'd show everybody it's not real, I'd dance with it. Before I could say anything, [Undertaker] said, 'Go get that motherf*****.'"
Roberts was known for bringing a python to the ring to help intimidate his opponents prior to the match. "I brought it in, in the bag, set it on the table. This bimbo walks over, jerks it out of the bag," Roberts said. "She gets up on stage ... turns and makes some moves. ... She starts dancing, she's going around the pole. The third time, the snake struck perfect. Got the whole nipple in his mouth and he's biting. She's screaming, but she's still running around the pole. She lets go of the snake, it's holding on by her nipple and she's screaming her ass off."
