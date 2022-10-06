Jake Roberts Recalls Insane Strip Club Story Involving The Undertaker And His Snake

"Somebody told her I'm Jake 'The Snake" Roberts,'" Robert continued. "'Oh my God, you're the absolute worst. You and that phony snake. ... I know that snake's not real.' ... If you had it with you, I'd get on stage, I'd show everybody it's not real, I'd dance with it. Before I could say anything, [Undertaker] said, 'Go get that motherf*****.'"

Roberts was known for bringing a python to the ring to help intimidate his opponents prior to the match. "I brought it in, in the bag, set it on the table. This bimbo walks over, jerks it out of the bag," Roberts said. "She gets up on stage ... turns and makes some moves. ... She starts dancing, she's going around the pole. The third time, the snake struck perfect. Got the whole nipple in his mouth and he's biting. She's screaming, but she's still running around the pole. She lets go of the snake, it's holding on by her nipple and she's screaming her ass off."

