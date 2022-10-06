Bruce Prichard Recalls John Cena Wanting To Make Big Change To His WWE Presentation

John Cena as a heel? According to Bruce Prichard, the beloved babyface secretly harbored a desire to generate boos from WWE audiences.

On a "Ask Bruce Anything" episode of his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, Prichard fielded a listener question regarding a rumor about a potential storyline in which Cena would lose to Edge at Unforgiven in 2006 and return to "SmackDown" as a heel. Prichard acknowledged that Cena's eagerness to shuck his heroic cloak could never transition from concept to reality.

"There was a part of John that always wanted to kind of turn heel," Prichard said. "But also, he understood the business of him not turning heel. And once he really grasped that, he embraced it and went all just full in on it."

Prichard noted that the off-camera, Cena — who actually did work as a heel early in his WWE career before exploding as a babyface — was the most non-heel person imaginable. To that point, last month Cena was cited by Guinness World Records for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, totaling 650 since he began working with the nonprofit in 2002.

"John's probably one of the most unselfish guys that I've ever met," Prichard said.

While stating that Cena "always was looking at turning heel," Prichard acknowledged that Cena's mega-stardom was rooted in him being a fan favorite.

"The simple fact that John Cena was able to become that Babe Ruth, I think that's cool," Pritchard said. "And to a nicer guy it couldn't happen."

