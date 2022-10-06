Booker T Gives His Quick Picks For WWE Extreme Rules

WWE's Extreme Rules on October 8 has six highly anticipated matches. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T was tapped by Sportskeeda to offer his predictions on who would be victors.

For the Extreme Rules Match pitting "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan against Ronda Rousey, Booker forecasted Rousey as the winner. "I think her time has come back," Booker said of Rousey. "Liv has being doing a great job, but I think her time has come, as well."

In the Ladder Match between "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley, Booker said: "For some reason I am going to go with Bayley in this matchup. Bayley is back to make a statement and I think it is a moment to make that statement in a match like that."

For the Insight the Fight Pit duel between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, Booker placed his bet on the former. "Riddle is more in his comfort zone, so I would definitely pick Riddle in a match like this," he said. "Anything can happen, but I'm going to go with Riddle."

Booker was more circumspect in predicting the winner of the Strap Match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross. "It's kind of hard to call that, it being a strap match," he said, pausing before stating, "I'm going to give the nod to Drew McIntyre."

For the "I Quit" Match with Edge taking on Finn Bálor, Booker bluntly stated, "I think it's time for Edge to go away, and I think Finn Bálor is going to make that happen."

And for the Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match between The Brawling Brutes, led by Sheamus, and Imperium, led by GUNTHER, Booker said he was "going to give a nod to Sheamus on this one."