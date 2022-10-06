Wade Barrett Set To Join WWE SmackDown And More Commentary Changes

"WWE Smackdown" will have a new commentary team for its season premiere Friday night on Fox. In an exclusive from Variety, it's been reported Michael Cole will be partnered at the announce booth with Wade Barrett, who is moving over from "WWE NXT" after two years of being their color analyst. Samantha Irvin will remain the "SmackDown" ring announcer while Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant conduct the backstage interviews.

The blue brand isn't the only one getting a commentary shake-up. Over on "WWE Raw," the commentary trio is now a duo, with Kevin Patrick handling the play-by-play and Corey Graves being the color analyst. This is a promotion for Patrick, who has spent time calling WWE Main Event on Hulu as well as being a backstage correspondent on "Raw." Byron Saxton, who had been on the "Raw" commentary team since January 2020, will conduct interviews along with Cathy Kelley, who is returning to WWE after a two-year hiatus. Mike Rome will continue as the ring announcer.

Meanwhile "NXT" commentary will continue to feature Vic Joseph, but he will be joined by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who returns to full-time WWE commentating for the first time in nearly five years since being replaced as the "Raw" color analyst by a returning Jonathan Coachman on January 29, 2018. McKenzie Mitchell will continue to be the "NXT" backstage interviewer while Alicia Taylor remains the ring announcer.

For premium live events on Peacock, the two brands will combine, as Cole and Graves will serve as the commentary duo. There's no word to this point on how this will affect Pat McAfee's commentary position when he returns to WWE.