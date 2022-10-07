Major Update On Health Of Gable Steveson And His Future In WWE

Olympic gold medalist freestyle wrestler Gable Steveson is back to full-time training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, following a medical procedure performed on his heart last month.

According to an ESPN report, Steveson has Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (WPW), which is defined by the Mayo Clinic as a "fairly rare" condition present at birth where "an extra signaling pathway between the heart's upper and lower chambers causes a fast heartbeat." The Mayo Clinic also noted that while the fast heartbeats created by WPW syndrome can be fatal in children and young adults, they "usually aren't life-threatening" in adults but can create "serious heart problems."

Stevenson was unaware that he had WPW until last year prior to his traveling to the Tokyo Olympics, but he opted not to undergo a medical procedure before receiving a recommendation from WWE's medical team.

Stevenson underwent a catheter ablation to treat his condition. According to New York City's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Steveson's procedure involved "inserting a tube (catheter) into a vein through a small cut near the groin up to the heart area. When the tip reaches the heart, the small area that is causing the fast heart rate is destroyed using a special type of energy called radiofrequency or by freezing it."

With his procedure completed and the recuperation process over, Steveson is now focusing on a WWE career after previously considering joining either the UFC or the NFL.

"We're glad to see that Gable is healthy and training full time at our Performance Center in Orlando," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's Chief Content Officer. "WWE takes pride in our best-in-class medical team which guided Gable through this process to ensure that he has a long, healthy career with WWE."