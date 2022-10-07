Taya Valkyrie Film Rumored To Get Prequel

Could a film franchise be in the future for Impact Wrestling and Major League Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie (also known to WWE NXT fans as Franky Monet)? The director of the 2021 action flick "Unchained" is planting the seeds that it is indeed something being considered.

"Unchained" is about an out-of-work ex-soldier (Mair Mulroney) who auditions for what she is told is a martial arts film but is kidnapped and held captive by an underground fight ring. Valkyrie co-stars as the trainer of the women who are forced to battle, with former wrestler Rock Riddle playing one of the forces behind this unscrupulous activity and Oscar-nominee Eric Roberts showing up in a cameo as Mulroney's father.

In a new press release, the director, Raphaello, claims, "I get often asked about a sequel, it's only natural when a movie does so well. I am still shocked how many people enjoyed the film." He continued, "All I can say is we are planning something special. The franchise potential is there so it is not a question of 'if,' more a question of 'when.'" In addition, rumors allegedly exist of a prequel script already being penned and set for production, but Raphaello offered no such details in his own press release, and we were unable to source any such talk.

"Unchained" was not Valkyrie's first screen project. Prior to the release of "Unchained" on Amazon Prime, Valkyrie was cast in Season 4 of GLOW, heading into principal production and shooting scenes for her role. However, the Netflix series and its final season were ultimately canceled after COVID-19 caused filming to shut down.