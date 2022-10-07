Finn Balor Names Biggest Difference With Triple H In His New WWE Role

WWE has seen several major power shifts in the past few months. Vince McMahon announced his retirement and John Laurinaitis was released, opening the door for others to step in and take control. While Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become the co-CEOs of WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over as WWE's Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations, and former Universal Champion Finn Balor, who worked with Levesque in "WWE NXT," has enjoyed having him around.

"The availability of Triple H at ringside before the shows to just ping ideas back and forth off," Balor said during an appearance on "Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez." "That was something that, you know, wasn't there in the previous couple of years ... I feel like that has been the biggest difference in the last couple of weeks, just the availability of, you know, getting clear direction ... More of a collaboration, you know, of ideas."

During his "NXT" run, Balor reached the pinnacle of the brand twice, holding the "NXT" Championship for a combined 504 days. In 2016, he became the first-ever WWE Universal Champion — the title Roman Reigns has now held for more than two years — but was immediately forced to relinquish the belt due to an injury. Since then, he's found comparatively little success McMahon's creative regime, though he has held both the Intercontinental and United States Championship. Under Levesque, he's been at the center of a recent storyline with AJ Styles, and is set for a major singles match against Edge at this Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event, as The Judgment Day stables attempts to finally destroy its creator.