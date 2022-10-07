AEW Rampage Live Coverage (10/7) - AEW World Trios Championship Match, Blackpool Combat Club Vs. RUSH And Private Party

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 7, 2022!

AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) will be putting their titles on the line against Preston "10" Vance, Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order. 10 was originally scheduled to participate in a Career vs. Mask Match against Andrade El Idolo, but the match was scrapped after Andrade was reportedly sent home for his involvement in a physical altercation with Sammy Guecara backstage during this past Wednesday's "Dynamite".

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will be squaring off with La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH and Private Party. Tensions between Private Party and RUSH have been on the rise ever since the duo have expressed that they want out of their contracts with LFI. Their former mentor, Matt Hardy, has been keeping a close eye on them as the company continues to tease the reunion of the trio. Will their issues affect the outcome of the match?

Jericho Appreciation Society members Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo will be taking on AEW's newest coach, Madison Rayne and fan favorite, Skye Blue. The four women came face to face backstage this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" in a heated confrontation. In other tag team news, Josh Woods and Tony Nese look to continue their dominant streak as they face Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blonds.