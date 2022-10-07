Trent Beretta Talks First Singles AEW Title Shot, Fan Focus On Backstage Drama, Sue's AEW Status, Leaving NJPW & More - Exclusive

Trent, thank you so much taking the time to chat with me here today.

Okay, fair enough. Well, hey, Trent, this is a big match here Friday night, Battle of the Belts 4. First of all, how are you feeling going into it? I did a little research, I believe this might be the first time you've had an AEW singles title match. Is that the case as far as you know?

Yeah, I had one, the Ring of Honor World title match with Samoa Joe. That was in AEW. But for an AEW singles title, this is the first time.

That's wild, man. So why do you think that is that you haven't bid at any of the singles title competition up until this point?

I mean, I'm in a tag team officially, but of course I'd like to do more singles stuff in the future, and I'm really looking forward to this one with PAC. PAC's unreal. And also, I've dealt with this ankle injury. I sprained my ankle so bad right before Forbidden Door, and I haven't been able to jump or really run normally. You probably don't notice because I've only got to run three steps across the ring. But I'm finally, after however many months it's been, four months, three months, I can finally jump and run. So I'm looking forward to being able to move and doing it with PAC.

And so when you were first approached by AEW, was the talk of you coming in as a singles wrestler, or were you always viewed as going to be in some kind of tag picture when you came into the company?

It was definitely a tag picture to start, with maybe some single stuff planned down the line.

Can you talk a little bit about how ingrained you were, I guess at New Japan before you came to AEW? Because I had heard before you signed with AEW that with Kenny leaving, you were at a great spot to be put in a really prominent position with that company. I don't know if that's true or if you can comment on that at all.

I don't know if that's true either. I don't know. I don't what their plans are ... I heard the same thing, but then I mostly saw it online.

So this was more something you think that came up online, but nobody ever knew Japan was ... Because I don't know how hard New Japan, I guess, was trying to keep you, I guess is what I'm trying to get around and ask right now.

There was never anything like, "If you stay here, you're going to be in the main event all the time." Nobody said that or anything like that. But I guess it was maybe alluded to that, "Yeah, you want to do single stuff instead of tag, you could do that," but that's it. There was no real details.

Fair enough. It just seemed like a better deal, I guess, to sign with AEW, go be with your friends and make some money over here. Is that all it came down to?

Yeah, the schedule's easier. All my friends are working here, and money is of course a thing.