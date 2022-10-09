Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese Recalls Pitching Creative Ideas To Vince McMahon

Duke "The Dumpster" Droese didn't work for Vince McMahon for a very long period –- he had a 1994-1996 run in the WWF –- and in an interview with "The A2theK Wrestling Show" he recalled his former employer through a cautious and pragmatic spectrum.

When asked about the nature of his relationship with McMahon, Droese responded, "It was okay. He was a promoter when I was a wrestler. I was wrestling talent on his main roster –- and you had to understand what that meant. If you thought you were friends with Vince, you're only friends with Vince as far as he can make money with you."

Droese observed that he could "always talk to Vince, he wouldn't always listen, but I could always talk to him." He also highlighted problematic aspects of McMahon's behavior. "Vince is a bit of a power freak," he continued. "He was kind of a megalomaniac, which was part of what I think got him into some of this trouble -– he thought he was invincible and untouchable."

Droese recalled that later in his WWE years McMahon was less accessible to the talent roster, yet he also acknowledged that McMahon was hardly a slacker when it came to his work. "He worked very hard," he said. "I mean, nobody outworked Vince McMahon in the wrestling business for sure. So, it can become like a double-edged sword –- you get so much power you become drunk with power, and then you lose track of what got you there and what you need to be doing."