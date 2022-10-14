This Mick Foley And Vader Match Led To One Of The Most Infamous Injuries In Wrestling

Mick Foley is known as one of the toughest wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots. From falling off the top of Hell in a Cell and being Speared through a flaming table to being Pedigreed on thumbtacks, there was no pain Foley couldn't endure while inside the squared circle. He even lost a body part.

In 1994, Foley — competing as Cactus Jack — faced off with Vader in Germany. During the contest, Foley would run towards Vader near the ring ropes. The near 450-pounder moved out of the way. That's when, according to Foley, disaster struck.

"I launched myself into the ropes and prepared to catch my head and neck between the second and third ropes, sail my body over, and using precise timing and my own body's momentum, twist the second rope over the third," Foley wrote in his autobiography "Have A Nice Day" (via Pro Wrestling Stories). "Unbeknownst to me, 2 Cold Scorpio had wrestled in the evening's first match and had complained that the ring ropes were too loose ... so the German roadies had tightened the cables to the maximum; there was no give on the ropes at all. Instead of the normal pain that I had long ago accepted as a consequence of this exciting move, I felt as if my neck was in a vice. The ropes were squeezing the sides of my neck, and I was quickly passing out ... I felt like I was going to die right there in the Sporthalle in Munich ... I began screaming -– and I do mean SCREAMING -– for help."

Soon after being tossed back inside the ring by Vader, Foley would lose a part of his body.