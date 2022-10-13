How Hulk Hogan Got His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX, According To Jim Cornette

At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship, thanks to Mr. Fuji throwing salt in Hart's eyes and helping his client capture the championship. Once the bell rang, Hulk Hogan, still arguably the company's biggest babyface at the time, came to the ring to check on "The Hitman." On behalf of Yokozuna, Fuji challenged Hogan to face the champion immediately in an impromptu match for the championship.

Hogan would agree to the match. Once the bell rang, Fuji tried to throw salt in Hogan's eyes just like he did to Hart, but his attempt failed and hit Yokozuna instead. Fuji's miscue allowed Hogan to hit his famous leg drop and pin Yokozuna to win the strap in under 30 seconds in one of the most controversial endings in the history of the "Showcase of the Immortals."

While celebrating with the title, it could be seen clearly that Hogan had a black eye.