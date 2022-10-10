Shawn Michaels Gives Update On WWE Coaching Position

HBK is currently caught in a passionate affair with the atmosphere in "NXT."

Shawn Michaels recently appeared on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," and discussed how he's technically doing more than his job title requires. "I am no longer in the coaching role. I am in the television aspect of what we do," Michaels said, "but look I still can't help myself, there are times when I go down and watch the training."

Michaels says he is very involved. "I have my fingers in just about everything that is NXT." While HBK's job description focuses on TV, he says there's a "part of [his] personality" that remains committed to the training aspect.

"I have legitimately fallen in love with all of the talent that's there," HBK gushed, "and it's hard to not want to do everything you can to help them." Michaels says that his tendency to "spread [himself] a little thin at times," but thinks it's important to have "a little insight" on talent when they "start getting to the point where they're TV ready."

"So much of this job is relational," Michaels confessed, "which is why I don't want to make it just business." He says that commitment to the talent is something he shares with former "WWE NXT" head honcho and current WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. "It's a culture and environment that we want to continue to cultivate," HBK said, noting that he's soaking in the culture of the performance center, "instead of enjoying retirement."