AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (10/10) - Brandon Cutler Vs. Serpentico, ROH World Six-Man Championship Match, Nyla Rose In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on October 10, 2022!
Brandon Cutler will be making his return tonight as he takes on Serpentico (with his partner, Luther, in his corner). Cutler hasn't been seen in a ring since being suspended from the company last month for his involvement in the notorious All Out brawl. Will he be able to win his first match back?
Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) will be putting their titles on the line against Goldy, Logan Laroux and Brett Waters. Castle and The Boys won the belts at Death Before Dishonor in July and successfully defended them against Primal Fear last week. Will they be able to do it once again tonight?
The dominant team of Josh Woods and Tony Nese (with manager "Smart" Mark Sterling at ringside) looks to continue to rack up wins as they take on Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer will also be facing Papadon following his win over Cheeseburger last week.
In the women's division, "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (with manager Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir in her corner) will be squaring off with Jordan Blade. Rose has made it clear that she has her sights on Jade Cargill's TBS Championship, going as far as stealing it and running off with it following her defense against Willow Nightingale at Battle of the Belts IV this past Friday. Hikaru Shida will also be facing Erica Leigh while Emi Sakura takes on Trish Adora.
We are live! Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni greet audiences at home as Hikaru Shida makes her way to the ring. Erica Leigh already waits inside.
Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange forearms before Shida gains the upper hand and hits ten right hands to Leigh's head in the corner. Shida looks for a kick, but Leigh moves out of the way and delivers a big boot. She looks for a senton, but Shida rolls out of the way and delivers a vicious right hand. She hits the double knees, then goes for a pin but Leigh kicks out. Shida hits the Katana for the win.
Winner: Hikaru Shida
Lance Archer makes his way to the ring. Papadon meets him there and Archer hits him with a right hand to his jaw.
Lance Archer vs. Papadon
The bell rings and Papadon hits several kicks on Archer's thigh. Archer sits him on the top turnbuckle and looks to get him up for The Blackout, but Papadon escapes and hits him with a kick to his face. Archer fires back with a lariat, followed by a chop and three running back elbows. Papadon hits a series of uppercuts and chops, but Archer stops him with a kick and follows it up with a chokeslam. He then delivers The Blackout for the win.
Winner: Lance Archer
Emi Sakura heads to the ring, with Trish Adora already waiting inside.
Emi Sakura vs. Trish Adora
The bell rings and the two lock up. Adora hits a shoulder tackle, but Sakura fires back with one of her own. Sakura sits on Adora, then hits several kicks. Adora delivers a couple of forearms, but Sakura fires back and hits a chop. Adora hits a hip toss, followed by a senton. She hits a suplex, then goes for a pin but Sakura kicks out. Sakura sends Adora to the mat with a corkscrew DDT, then delivers her signature chops and a shoulder to Adora's midsection. Adora locks in a submission, but Sakura escapes and hits two Butterfly Backbreakers for the win.
Winner: Emi Sakura
Josh Woods, Tony Nese and Mark Sterling head to the ring, with Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins already waiting inside.
Josh Woods and Tony Nese (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins
Nese and Andretti begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Nese shows off his biceps before sending Andretti to the mat. He hits a back elbow, then locks in a wrist submission. Andretti escapes and Nese delivers another back elbow. Andretti manages to hit a hurricanrana, but Nese fires back by hitting him with a right hand. Woods tags in and sends Andretti to the mat. He hits a Fallaway Slam into the corner, then tags Nese back in. Nese kicks Andretti in the corner before Andretti tags in Hawkins. Hawkins takes down Nese, but Nese fires back with a kick to his head. He goes for a pin, but Andretti breaks the fall. Woods takes him out, then tags in. Woods hits a vicious knee, then goes for a pin but Hawkins kicks out. Nese tags back in and the two hit a Right Angle Slam-Neckbreaker combination for the win.
Winner: Josh Woods and Tony Nese
Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero head to the ring, with Jordan Blade already waiting inside.