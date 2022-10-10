AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (10/10) - Brandon Cutler Vs. Serpentico, ROH World Six-Man Championship Match, Nyla Rose In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on October 10, 2022!

Brandon Cutler will be making his return tonight as he takes on Serpentico (with his partner, Luther, in his corner). Cutler hasn't been seen in a ring since being suspended from the company last month for his involvement in the notorious All Out brawl. Will he be able to win his first match back?

Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) will be putting their titles on the line against Goldy, Logan Laroux and Brett Waters. Castle and The Boys won the belts at Death Before Dishonor in July and successfully defended them against Primal Fear last week. Will they be able to do it once again tonight?

The dominant team of Josh Woods and Tony Nese (with manager "Smart" Mark Sterling at ringside) looks to continue to rack up wins as they take on Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer will also be facing Papadon following his win over Cheeseburger last week.

In the women's division, "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (with manager Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir in her corner) will be squaring off with Jordan Blade. Rose has made it clear that she has her sights on Jade Cargill's TBS Championship, going as far as stealing it and running off with it following her defense against Willow Nightingale at Battle of the Belts IV this past Friday. Hikaru Shida will also be facing Erica Leigh while Emi Sakura takes on Trish Adora.

We are live! Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni greet audiences at home as Hikaru Shida makes her way to the ring. Erica Leigh already waits inside.