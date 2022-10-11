Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s Next Move Announced

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is making his return to Major League Wrestling, the promotion announced today.

Smith was with MLW from 2018 through 2020 and won its Opera Cup and World Tag Team Championship — with Teddy Hart as his partner. After leaving MLW, he did work a dark match for WWE in July 2021 and he wound up signing a contract with the company. However, he contracted COVID-19 and was out of commission for nearly a month; he was released that November.

"I don't know what they were waiting for," he said in an interview with Inside the Ropes. "The only thing I was told was, I was going to be debuting on 'SmackDown,' and they were going to call me 'The Stampede Stud.'" He added, "It just never happened. It wasn't my fault. I showed up more than in shape. I saw Vince and he was like, 'Oh you're looking good, kid.'"

Following his departure from WWE, he joined the National Wrestling Alliance last March and paired with Doug Williams to win that company's World Tag Team Championship.

Smith's return to the MLW roster will be during Fightland '22 on October 30, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. His announced appearance does not specify a particular match or opponent as of yet but is simply being billed as the "return of Davey Boy Smith Jr." Also on the card you'll find Women's World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker, and a Last Man Standing competition for MLW's World Heavyweight Championship.