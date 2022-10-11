Jake Roberts Claims Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Hired Guards To Beat Him Up

Jake "The Snake" Roberts apparently was a big favorite of former President Donald Trump; however, his ex-wife Ivana Trump was not a fan. On the latest episode of "DDP Snake Pit," as Roberts discussed Rick Rude, he remembered how their match at WrestleMania IV nearly got "The Snake" beaten up for his antics surrounding the bout.

"I remember Ivana sitting at ringside, not even looking at the ring," Roberts said. "She had her champagne glass with the little bottle in the cooler, and she turned her chair sideways, and Don's going crazy for the match, and she won't even look." Roberts entered Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall on the same side that Ivana was seated, and decided to bring the show to her. "I came out on her side and took the snake and swung it at her, and she pushed her chair back and she fell backwards," Roberts explained, leaving the then-Mrs. Trump with her legs in the air from the fall.

Roberts then went on to wrestle "Ravishing" Rick Rude to a 15-minute time limit draw, which took "The Snake" to the point of physical exhaustion. "He blew me up so bad, I thought I was gonna puke. I think I would've puked if he'd have given me the time," he said.

According to Roberts, Donald Trump confirmed to him that Ivana was not happy about the embarrassing incident. "I found out later at WrestleMania 7 that she tried to hire two of her guards to come to my hotel room to beat the f***ing s**t out of me, and Donald affirmed it." Roberts said that, despite his ex-wife's feelings, "Donald loves me. I don't know if it's just because of that but he loves me, and I'm so glad."