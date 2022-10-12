Tony Khan Weighs In On Vince McMahon Passing WWE's Creative Torch To Triple H

WWE underwent a very public regime change in 2022 when Vince McMahon stepped down and passed the creative torch to Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Not only have the changes affected WWE, but other companies have taken notice, such as AEW. While appearing on a recent episode of "The Ariel Helwani Show," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about his thoughts on Triple H taking over the creative direction of WWE.

"I definitely am always up for the challenge, and I think there have been elements that have seen a big improvement there. I've been open to saying that. I think there's been a lot of improvements there. I definitely think for us, we've had a lot of improvements too in recent weeks," Khan said.

"I think we're both very competitive and have been competitive in the past obviously," Khan stated in reference to the "Wednesday Night Wars" that began in 2019. "I think in this case now, hopefully it's going to be good for everybody. There's probably a bit more similarity in what we're looking for in terms of the profile of a free agent, which I think is already gonna start being a thing. So we'll see how this goes."

When Helwani asked what he meant by that statement, Khan explained that he believes they are both interested in similar talent that have "become huge stars in AEW." Khan went on to reiterate that AEW benefitted from WWE releasing certain talent before the regime change took place.