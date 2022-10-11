Shayna Baszler Teases Encounter With WWE NXT Star

Will Shayna Baszler be appearing on the October 18 episode of "NXT" as the "poison" opponent for Roxanne Perez? Perez' rival, Cora Jade, made a similar inquiry on Twitter, and Baszler raised some eyebrows with her response.

"I do have some open freelance spots on my calendar coming up..." the Queen of Spades tweeted.

During the "Grayson Waller Effect" segment on the October 4 episode of "NXT," Waller revealed to Perez and Jade that in two weeks, both ladies would be choosing each other's opponent in a game called "Pick Your Poison." With the entire WWE roster fair game, Jade sent out a tweet on October 7 to all three members of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) asking if they could do her a favor. Kai responded the same day, tweeting back, "What u need, bby" while Bayley responded a day later with, "Yo we got sum bidness to handle today, but we'll hit you up at the after party fa sho."

Perez, meanwhile, reached out to the woman who defeated Jade in a notable "NXT" match back in May. Attaching a photo of Jade locked in the sharpshooter, Perez sent a tweet to Natalya on October 8 asking her if she "would be interested in doing this again?? Asking for a friend."

Perez and Jade and former "NXT" Women's Tag-Team Champions, but on the July 12 episode of "NXT," Jade turned on Perez, and the following week, said her friendship with Perez was over and tossed her half of the women's tag titles in the trash can. A month later on August 16, Jade defeated Perez in a singles match on "NXT: Heatwave." The two will collide one more time in a Weapons Wild Match at the Halloween Havoc premiere live event on October 22.