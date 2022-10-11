AEW Dark Live Coverage (10/11) - Brandon Cutler Vs. Kip Sabian, AEW Interim Women's Title Eliminator Match, Dante Martin And Matt Sydal Vs. The Factory
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on October 11, 2022!
AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be facing Emi Sakura in an Eliminator Match. If Sakura wins, she secures a future match with Storm for her title. Storm defeated Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida in a Fatal Four Way Match at All Out to win the championship.
Elsewhere in the women's division, "The Problem" Marina Shafir (with teammate Nyla Rose and manager Vickie Guerrero in her corner) looks to continue on her dominant streak as she takes on Shida. Hayter will be teaming up with Penelope Ford and Serena Deeb to square off with Trish Adora, Jordan Blade and Brittany Blake in trios action while Athena will be facing Gia Scott.
Brandon Cutler looks to score a win over Kip Sabian (with his wife Penelope Ford at ringside) following his win against Serpentico last night in his first match back in the company. Prior to that, he had been suspended in September for his involvement in the infamous brawl at All Out. Three members of The Factory will also be in action as leader QT Marshall will go head-to-head with Action Andretti in singles action and Aaron Solo and Cole Karter team up to face the teacher-student team of Matt Sydal and Dante Martin respectively.
The Embassy's Brian Cage (with Prince Nana in his corner) looks to continue to rack up wins as he takes on Papadon. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer looks to do the same as he faces Alec Odin. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys will also be squaring off with Josh Fuller, Joe Keys and BK Klein in a non-title match.
We are live! Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Lance Archer makes his way to the ring. Alec Odin waits inside.
Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin
The bell rings and Archer attacks Odin from behind. He sends him face first into the top turnbuckle, but Odin fires back with a back elbow and an uppercut. Archer delivers a lariat, then sets Odin up on the top rope and hits another lariat to his back. He delivers a vicious chop before Odin fires back with a few of his own. Archer sends him into the corner, then hits a chokeslam. Odin manages to hit a belly to back suplex on Archer, then ascends to the middle rope. Archer meets him there with a step-up knee, then hits The Blackout for the win.
Winner: Lance Archer
Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford and Serena Deeb head to the ring, with Jordan Blade, Trish Adora and Brittany Blake already waiting inside.
Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford and Serena Deeb (w/ Kip Sabian) vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora and Brittany Blake
Deeb and Blake begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Deeb hits a series of overhand chops, then sends Blake face first into the top turnbuckle. Deeb trips Blake before Blake tags in Blade and Deeb tags in Hayter. Hayter hits Blade with a pair of shoulder tackles, then follows it up with a snap suplex and a running back elbow. Ford tags in and delivers several stomps to Blade's midsection. The two women then exchange forearms before Hayter distracts the referee and Ford gouges Blade's eyes. Adora tags in and Ford sends her into the corner. She hits an uppercut, followed by a back handspring elbow. She bites Adora and hits a high boot before Deeb tags in. Deeb catapults Adora into the bottom rope, then hits a snap swinging neck breaker. She looks for the Serenity Lock, but Blake breaks up the hold. Hayter takes her down as Ford takes out Blade. Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock for the win.
Winner: Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford and Serena Deeb
Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero head to the ring, followed by Hikaru Shida.
Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero) vs. Hikaru Shida
The bell rings and the two lock up. Shafir mocks Shida before Shida delivers a hurricanrana. Shida hits a knee, but Rose causes a distraction, allowing Shafir to choke Shida. She delivers a hip toss, followed by a German suplex. Shida fires back with several elbows before the pair exchange forearms. Shida gets the upper hand and hits a shoulder tackle, then follows it up with ten right hands in the corner to Shafir's head. Shida hits a missile drop kick, then goes for a pin but Shafir kicks out. Shafir hits a thrust kick, then hits a back elbow. She looks for Greedy, but Shida escapes. Shafir locks in a Rear Chokehold, but Shida escapes and hits a knee to the back of her head. Shafir looks for a boot, but gets caught up in the ropes. This allows Shida to hit the Falcon Arrow, followed by the Katana for the win.
Winner: Hikaru Shida
Brian Cage and Prince Nana head to the ring, with Papadon already waiting inside.
Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) vs. Papadon
The bell rings and the two lock up. Cage delivers a chop, but Papadon fires back with a pair of kicks. Papadon sends Cage to the outside, then looks to follow him but Cage intercepts him with a kick. The pair get back in the ring before Cage hits a Death Valley Driver. He goes for a pin, but Papadon kicks out. Cage hits a forearm, followed by a rising knee. He delivers a bodyslam and a leg drop, then goes for a pin but Papadon kicks out. Cage hits a kick to Papadon's face, but Papadon fires back with some kicks to his thigh and some uppercuts. He kicks Cage in the chest and back, then sends him into the middle turnbuckle face first. He delivers a leaping uppercut, but Cage fires back with a Water Wheel Drop and a Fireman's Carry. He hits the Drill Clae for the win.
Winner: Brian Cage
We then head to a video of Zack Clayton, who issues an open challenge to anyone in the AEW locker room.
Athena heads to the ring, with Gia Scott already waiting inside.