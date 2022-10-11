AEW Dark Live Coverage (10/11) - Brandon Cutler Vs. Kip Sabian, AEW Interim Women's Title Eliminator Match, Dante Martin And Matt Sydal Vs. The Factory

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on October 11, 2022!

AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be facing Emi Sakura in an Eliminator Match. If Sakura wins, she secures a future match with Storm for her title. Storm defeated Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida in a Fatal Four Way Match at All Out to win the championship.

Elsewhere in the women's division, "The Problem" Marina Shafir (with teammate Nyla Rose and manager Vickie Guerrero in her corner) looks to continue on her dominant streak as she takes on Shida. Hayter will be teaming up with Penelope Ford and Serena Deeb to square off with Trish Adora, Jordan Blade and Brittany Blake in trios action while Athena will be facing Gia Scott.

Brandon Cutler looks to score a win over Kip Sabian (with his wife Penelope Ford at ringside) following his win against Serpentico last night in his first match back in the company. Prior to that, he had been suspended in September for his involvement in the infamous brawl at All Out. Three members of The Factory will also be in action as leader QT Marshall will go head-to-head with Action Andretti in singles action and Aaron Solo and Cole Karter team up to face the teacher-student team of Matt Sydal and Dante Martin respectively.

The Embassy's Brian Cage (with Prince Nana in his corner) looks to continue to rack up wins as he takes on Papadon. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer looks to do the same as he faces Alec Odin. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys will also be squaring off with Josh Fuller, Joe Keys and BK Klein in a non-title match.

We are live! Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Lance Archer makes his way to the ring. Alec Odin waits inside.