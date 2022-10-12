Jim Ross Ponders What AEW Would Be Like With Vince McMahon In Charge

The hoary concept of walking a mile in someone else's shoes was given a twist by WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, who was challenged with the hypothetical of how his former employer would fare in the organization built by his current employer.

In a segment on the "Grilling JR" podcast, the AEW announcer fielded a listener's question regarding how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon would run AEW if AEW owner Tony Khan handed him the keys to the company.

"He probably would like less wrestling," Ross said. "Vince has never watched the first minute of AEW. I would venture to say he hasn't watched the first minute of any wrestling show since he's been gone."

Ross believed it would be hard for McMahon to come into AEW in its current state because he would be clueless regarding the talent roster.

"You think he knows all about Darby Allin?" Ross continued. "Like he knows all about Orange Cassidy, right? 'What's an Orange Cassidy, JR?' Somewhere along the way, you've got to watch these shows, you've got to take the time to invest in the characters. So, I don't know that he would be able to give you a real good feel or good feedback. How would you tweak it without watching the product as sincerely, as thoroughly, as he should?"

Ross doesn't believe McMahon would ever consider taking a leadership role in another wrestling organization.

"I think that ship has sailed," he said. "I think there's no way in hell he would. He's got money. He's [in his] mid-70s. Let him have some fun, for God's sakes."

