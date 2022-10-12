Grayson Waller Gets Pep Talk From MTV Reality TV Star

After last night's "NXT," backstage cameras caught up with brash rising star Grayson Waller, but they got more than they bargained for, as Waller was accompanied by MTV and reality show personality Mark Long.

"The only reason I am here tonight is for The Grayson Waller Effect, so why not the King of the Challenge come see the king of NXT, baby?" Long asked.

"Now, Grayson Waller has a challenge ahead of him — Apollo Crews at Halloween Havoc," Waller chimed in. "And not even joking, that's a tough dude, but I have 50% vision, and I'm still better than the rest of the NXT roster with 100% vision. And it doesn't matter what matches happen at Halloween Havoc. See, Apollo Crews is the best natural athlete to ever step into a WWE ring, but I'm Grayson Waller, and that doesn't matter ... I'm sick and tired of people sleeping on Grayson Waller! I run this! And at Halloween Havoc, I'm going to prove it. I don't care how dark you want to go, Apollo."

Crews and Waller will be competing in a "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" match at Halloween Havoc, meaning a roulette-style wheel will be spun to determine the stipulation of their bout. As for Long, he's best known for the wins he racked up on MTV's "Real World vs. Road Rules" and "Battle of the Sexes." He also competed on "Battle of the Sexes 2," "Battle of the Exes," "The Gauntlet 2," "The Duel II," "All Stars," and "All Stars 3," reaching the finals in the majority of the competitions.