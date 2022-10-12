Wrestlers Who Are Active On Twitch

For those who don't know, Twitch allows users to interact with fans and make money all while playing and streaming their favorite video games. The company's popularity grows by the day, and many of today's pro wrestlers have taken to the platform to provide an extra source of income while making themselves more accessible to fans.

While the COVID-19 pandemic would have seemed like a prime opportunity for wrestlers to establish themselves on the platform, former WWE executive Vince McMahon issued an edict to the main roster talent in late September of 2020. The company threatened to penalize any wrestlers who sought to monetize their personal brand on any third-party outlets, Twitch included. This created an uproar amongst wrestlers and fans alike, as WWE classifies its talent as "independent contractors," a type of worker who provides goods and services to a company on an as-needed basis. However, Chief Content Officer Triple H, who replaced his father-in-law this summer, seemingly lifted the ban almost immediately upon taking over, giving WWE talent the green light to resume their channels if they wished.

That said, AEW has never had a problem with their talent streaming, and many indie stars use the platform to reach a wider audience.

Here are 18 wrestlers currently involved and active on the Twitch streaming platform.