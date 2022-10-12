Wendi Richter Is Candid About Her Dislike For The Fabulous Moolah

On the night of November 25, 1985, WWF Ladies Champion Wendi Richter entered Madison Square Garden for her scheduled championship match. What ensued would become known as "The Original Screwjob."

One of the most popular wrestlers during the "Rock 'N' Wrestling Connection," Richter was prominently featured on magazine covers as well as the Hulk Hogan CBS Saturday morning cartoon. Having spent nearly eight months holding the WWF Women's Championship, the Hall of Famer felt undercompensated during her reign.

"Every penny I made went to hotels, rental cars and food," Richter during a recent appearance on "Busted Open." "I made less than the opening matches, and I was, most the time, semi main-event. When they would talk about what they were making, I was making like a third of what they were making, and that was opening matches. And that was my complaint with the WWF at the time."

In November 1985, having thus far refused to sign a new contract, Richter entered Madison Square Garden to face a woman known as The Spider Lady, who Gorilla Monsoon described on commentary as "the latest hope and find of The Fabulous Moolah." After about six minutes, The Spider caught Richter in a small package. Though it was evident Richter kicked out at one, the referee continued with a fast three-count. When the bell rang, a confused hush fell upon MSG, prompting Monsoon to say, "What was that? That was a three count?"