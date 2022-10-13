Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Would Ever Wrestle For Dixie Carter Again

Over the years there have been many contradicting opinions about Dixie Carter and her ability as a boss during her time in charge of TNA, with some of her employees liking her, while others felt the opposite, but WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle only has positive things to say about her. During the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," he made it clear that "They never stopped paying me," which was not reportedly always the case for those on the roster.

"I would wrestle 80 dates a year in TNA, in WWE I was doing 250," Angle said. "In TNA I was making seven figures wrestling 80 dates a year, listen they paid me incredible money ... I never got a check late, it was always on time. Dixie Carter always treated me like gold, and that's why I love her so much."

Neither Carter nor Angle are actively involved in the wrestling business anymore, with the former TNA President now being involved in U.S. industrial hemp industry, while Angle had his final wrestling match back at WWE WrestleMania 35. While he has teased the idea of potentially wrestling again at some point in the future, he would seemingly be open to that with Carter as he joked, "I'll come back and wrestle for you Dixie, as long as you pay me the same money."

Angle worked for TNA from 2006 to 2016, which led to some of his greatest matches and moments in the wrestling business, with his achievements earning him a place in the TNA Hall Of Fame.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.