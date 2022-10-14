Saraya Reveals Huge Project Was Nearly Stopped Due To Her Drug Use

Saraya admits she almost squandered a massive project during her time with WWE. The newly-minted AEW star, who was known as Paige in WWE, was the subject of a film released in 2019 based on the 2012 documentary "The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family," but during an appearance on "Talk Is Jericho," Saraya revealed that the movie was nearly canceled due to her past struggles with drug use.

"It was gonna be stopped at one point because of me doing drugs and just being an absolute chaotic psychopath," Saraya said. "It was not good press at all, and I was just like, completely crazy. So at one point they were scared that I was gonna die, first of all, but also they were just like, 'This movie is just bad timing because she's just not getting any better' ... I think it was [Mark] Carrano that reached out to me, and he was just like, 'You need to get it together.' He was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of things that are just gonna be thrown away.'"

The 2019 film, "Fighting with My Family," was produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and starred Florence Pugh, who has since emerged as a top name in Hollywood, as Saraya, who was quite pleased with how the film depicted her journey in the world of pro wrestling.

"I was like, 'I can't believe this,' Saraya recalled. "They got my house down to a tee. Florence, who's now this huge movie star, she's just the biggest freaking movie star in the world right now. She is so loved and I'm just so proud of her, and you got to play me? That's crazy."

