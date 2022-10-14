Kofi Kingston Announces Huge Ghana Charity Initiative

Kofi Kingston may be known for his work in the ring and on the mic, but he's also notable for his activities and passions outside of the ring. In 2019, Kingston visited his homeland of Ghana during his WWE Championship reign. The visit was in collaboration with UNICEF in an effort to inspire young people as well as the entire country.

Kingston has a strong love for Ghana and is constantly looking for ways to give back. He even expressed in an interview with WWE Deutschland about one day having a WWE live event in the country, going as far as to say that "nothing is impossible." Although there are no plans for that to happen as of yet, Kingston announced on his Instagram a new and special project for the schools in Ghana.

"I'm so incredibly excited to FINALLY announce a project that my mom and I have been working on for some time now," he wrote. "The CLICK for Quality Education Foundation will build top quality computer labs and library media centers for junior high schools across Ghana, particularly in underprivileged areas. (The acronym 'CLICK' stands for Computer Lab and Integrated Center of Knowledge).

CLICK for Quality Education Foundation centers will offer training in computer literacy, media and information literacy (MIL), critical thinking, and creative problem-solving skills, while instilling a love of reading and research in students.The first CLICK Center is presently being built at the Atwima Takyiman Presbyterian Junior High School in the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region."

Kingston's post also mentions that there are many exciting things coming soon for the project. People can stay up-to-date with the initiative on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.