Willow Nightingale Set For Japanese Wrestling Debut

Over the past year and a half, Willow Nightingale has been making her name known in the wrestling business. The eight-year veteran has been working across the indies since 2015. However, since April 2021, she's also been making in-roads in All Elite Wrestling.

Nightingale's AEW appearances were exclusively on the company's "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" YouTube shows, but things changed after she came up short against Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez at ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Nightingale followed that with her AEW TV debut: a loss on "Rampage" to Red Velvet in the first round of the Owen Hart Tournament. Since then, Nightingale has been a regular in AEW.

Now, after making a name for herself in the United States, Nightingale is looking to make an impact in another part of the world. Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling announced on its social media that Nightingale will make her debut for the company in Japan in just a few weeks. Her first appearance for TJPW will be on October 29 at EDION Arena Osaka. Her second TJPW appearance will be on November 6 at Ryogoku KFC Hall in Tokyo. After the company announced Nightingale's bookings, the superstar took to social media to share her excitement.

"So excited to FINALLY make my Japanese debut with none other than @tjpw2013," Nightingale wrote.

Nightingale was first set to make her debut in Japan earlier this year. However, she was unable to appear at TJPW's Summer Sun Princess event in July due to visa issues.