WWE Officials Reportedly Impressed By Angelo Dawkins

There are a few reasons behind WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins' increase in single matches, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

One WWE source revealed to Fightful, that Dawkins is getting a push due to the improvements in his in-ring ability and physique, while another WWE source said "it's not an accident" that Dawkins has been working more singles matches and "the higherups" are speaking well of him too.

Dawkins' latest singles match was on the October 3 edition of "WWE Raw" against Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. Dawkins ended up losing the match to Sikoa. According to Fightful, Dawkins has had as many singles matches since June 20 as he has from WrestleMania 2021 to May 2022. It's interesting to note that his match on the June 20 episode of "Raw," was where he defeated Bloodline member Jey Uso. He later defeated Jimmy Uso on the July 15 episode of "SmackDown."

Since 2016, Dawkins has been tagging with WWE Superstar Montez Ford. They have held the "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT" Tag Team Titles.

Wrestlers that aren't even in the company have spoken about Dawkins' potential. An AEW talent reportedly told Fightful that they long felt Dawkins could be the breakout member of the Street Profits if he got more singles match opportunities. The good news is fans should expect to see Dawkins getting to work in future single matches.

The last match both Ford and Dawkins had together on WWE TV was on the September 19 edition of "Raw," where they lost to The Brawling Brutes.