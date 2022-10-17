DDP Turned Down Big WWE Opportunity Before Leaving In 2002

Diamond Dallas Page has opened up about an opportunity that was presented to him by a WWE executive around the time of his departure in 2002.

"When I left [in 2002], I was so burnt out," Page said on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio." "Kevin Dunn asked me to go and do a test to be an announcer ... They wanted me to do a spot, so I did it. I went up there [to WWE HQ in Stamford, CT] and I did it. Kevin called me back, he goes, 'I love it. We're gonna start you, not with SmackDown, we're gonna start you with the satellite for the first month or two. You get your feet wet, you'll be on SmackDown. In no time, you're gonna be on Raw."

Page, however, told Dunn he wasn't interested in pursuing the opportunity further. Beyond the stated issue of burnout, he knew in the back of his mind that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would "really scream" through the headset at some of the talent who were doing the announcing gig, something Page believes he could not have handled during that period of his life. Dunn, still keen to work with Page, told him to go and think about it, expressing that Page could become "the next Jesse Ventura." Page ultimately turned Dunn down, and he says he didn't hear from WWE again for five years.

Page never did end up becoming an announcer, though he did become the co-host of "DDP Snakepit," which he hosts alongside Jake "The Snake" Roberts. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2017.

