Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Talking About Paying Triple H Back

With the monumental news of Vince McMahon retiring beginning to fade into the past, the WWE is currently in a great spot, with Triple H running the main roster side of things and his best friend Shawn Michaels taking over his duties down on the developmental side with "NXT." The two have experienced it all together in the WWE and are now steering the ship for the company that helped introduce them to one another. However, their relationship has had its ups and downs throughout, with the two experiencing things like the Montreal Screwjob together, where they vehemently had to come to the defense of one another during a difficult time.

One of the more talked about issues the two experienced together was Michaels' back injury in 1998 that forced him to retire while he was dealing with substance abuse issues. During that time, HBK and Triple H were at the top of their game as D-Generation X but Shawn needed to step away, taking four years off from wrestling. Michaels spent much of his time on the sidelines focusing on his sobriety and all the while, Triple H was by his side. "Hunter was there for me at a time in my life when I really needed it, obviously it's been 25 years since that time, but I guess for me it's always been how could I pay him back for that?" Michaels said during a recent appearance on the WWE After the Bell Podcast.

The answer to Shawn's question came last year when Triple H suffered a cardiac event that caused him to take the year off and undergo heart surgery. The former WWE Champion has been on the record stating it was a life-threatening situation and his absence from "NXT" would be something the company would have to deal with. While he was away, his best friend came to his aid, repaying the favor Triple H did for him, as Michaels took over his role with the developmental brand.