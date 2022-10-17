AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (10/17) - Austin And Colten Gunn Vs. The Bollywood Boyz, Athena And Frankie Kazarian In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on October 17, 2022!

The Bollywood Boyz will be making their AEW debut as they look to score a win over Austin and Colten Gunn of The Firm. The Bollywood Boyz are best known for their time with WWE as Sunil and Samir Singh, beginning their stint with the company in 2016 as participants in the Cruiserweight Classic. They then aligned themselves with Jinder Mahal the following year before moving to the "205 Live" brand in 2019. They were released in 2021 due to budget cuts and have been working on the independent scene since then. Will they be victorious in their first match in the company?

"The Professor of Wrestling" Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura will be taking on the student and teacher team of Skye Blue and Madison Rayne. Rayne has taken Blue under her wing as of late while Sakura and Deeb have teamed up with one another several times in the past. In other women's division news, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena looks to keep racking up wins as she takes on Jody Threat. Penelope Ford will be teaming up with her husband, Kip Sabian, as they face Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit.

The dominant tag team of The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny in their corner) will square off with Canadian-Hungarian internet sensations Patrick and Chris Voros. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (with Sonjay Dutt in their corner) will be facing Junior Benito and Dylan Davis. Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian will also be back in action tonight as he takes on Matt Blackmon.