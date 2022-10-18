Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future

WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him.

When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.

"I grew up in combat all my life," Lashley said during an appearance on "NotSam Wrestling." "I started wrestling really early. I do have that urge to fight. So I go to gyms and do some sparring at times, and I think I still have a fight left in me or two."

Lashley went on to say that if such an agreement were to be reached, the terms would have to be right in order to give him adequate training time.

"I think I'm in pretty good shape," Lashley said. "I would like to stay with WWE, because when I'm done with WWE I'm retired, but if I could, I would talk with Hunter saying, 'Hey look, for the next six weeks it is pretty important that I train for this.' I could still do TVs, but of course the last three of four weeks I gotta stay away from physicality in the wrestling ring."

