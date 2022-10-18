Kevin Owens Will Appear On WWE NXT At Shawn Michaels' Request

Kevin Owens has dropped a big announcement for tonight's episode of "NXT."

The former WWE Universal Champion and "NXT" Champion announced in a video on social media this morning that he'll be making his first appearance on the show since he lost the "NXT" Championship to Finn Bálor at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

Owens pointed out in the video that he hasn't been on "Raw" for "a few weeks" and "a lot of people seem to miss me." "I actually have good news for everybody that does miss me," Owen said. "I'm going to be on 'NXT' tonight."

Owens said that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who runs 'NXT,' personally asked him to come on the show to mediate a segment between "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. The three wrestlers are set to face off in a triple threat match for the "NXT" Championship at Halloween Havoc this Sunday.

"He asked me as a former 'NXT' champion to come and try to moderate the whole thing," Owens said. "Who am I to say no to Shawn Michaels?"

Owens noted that he hasn't made an appearance on NXT "for quite some time, so it's going to be fun." Somewhat tongue-in-cheek, Owens clarified he's only coming on the show to "to make sure there's no fighting of any kind," giving a nod to professional wrestling's traditional formula of having wrestlers' promo segments break out into brawls ahead of a big pay-per-view match.

"What am I going to do if they try to start something?" Owens said, before cutting the video. "I am going to lose my s***."