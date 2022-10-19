The 10 Best Loser Leaves Town Matches In Wrestling History

While the Loser Leaves Town stipulations evolved out of the territories, industry leader WWF has been known to deliver excellent Loser Leaves Town matches on occasion. Mr. Perfect vs. Ric Flair, which aired on an episode of "Monday Night Raw" in 1993, might be the best of the bunch. Flair discussed his rationale for leaving the WWF on a recent episode of the formerly titled "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show," Flair mentioned how former executive Vince McMahon had a desire to implement a youth movement in 1993. "Vince [McMahon] said to me 'We're going to go younger,' and he said 'if you want to go back, they've been calling me everyday so I'm sure they've been calling you, go in and go,'" Flair recalled. "The Nature Boy" held the WWF Championship for three months in 1992, but saw his level of influence at the top of the card begin to slowly decline from there.

The Curt Hennig match came about out of the blue, though Flair and Hennig had teased dissension with one another dating back to SummerSlam 1992 with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan serving as the go-between. After Hennig finally turned on Heenan in November 1992, he then turned his attention to Flair, who he eliminated from the 1993 Royal Rumble. Following an altercation between the two the very next night on "Monday Night Raw," the blonde rivals had a Loser Leaves Town match for the ages, dazzling the fans in a match taped six days earlier.

While Flair ultimately lost, the match delivered in spades and served as a proper end to Flair's short and sweet WWF run. Though WCW Executive Vice President Bill Watts offered him his job back at a premium salary, Flair felt disappointed to hear the company had no immediate plans for his big return. "I went back, between the time I left there and got there, management had changed and Ole Anderson was now in charge," Flair told Helwani. "He looked at me and said "'You just got beat last night on TV in a loser leaves town match with Curt Hennig, what good are you to me?'" Flair went on to wrestle for another 16 years despite McMahon and Anderson's assertions, with Flair even returning to McMahon and the WWF in 2001.