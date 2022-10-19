Austin Theory Teases Surprising Money In The Bank Cash-In

Austin Theory was the final main roster star to make their "NXT" return on the October 18 episode.

He made his entrance just before the show ended, teasing that he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract in a bid to become the "NXT" Champion.

Before his return, Kevin Owens was moderating a "KO Show" segment with his guests: "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and J.D. McDonagh. Owens ended up leaving the ring due to Dragunov and Breakker fighting. Security tried to pull them apart but was unsuccessful. Dragunov hit the Torpedo Moscow to Breakker and held up the title. It was at that moment when Theory's music hit. Breakker is set to defend his title against Dragunov and McDonagh on Saturday at "NXT's" Halloween Havoc event.

Theory made his "NXT" TV debut on December 25, 2019, by answering an open challenge from then "NXT" North American Champion Roderick Strong. It's interesting to note that while Theory was in "NXT," he never held a title.

Theory is on his second run on WWE's main roster. The first one was from March 2020 through June 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to "NXT" on August 26 and ended up having a memorable stint as part of The Way.

Theory returned to the main roster during an episode of "Raw" last October when he attacked former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy. Theory became the 2022 men's Money in the Bank winner back in July. Earlier that same night, he lost the WWE United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. The U.S. title is the only title that Theory has held so far in his WWE career.