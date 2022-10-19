Ronda Rousey Makes Case For Logan Paul Beating Roman Reigns

With Logan Paul becoming the latest celebrity to venture into the wrestling ring, WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is hoping the YouTube star is not a flash-in-the-pan distraction.

"I'm going to say this in the best way possible," Rousey said during an appearance on "Tuesdays Are For Gods of War." "What they need to do with Logan Paul is make sure he loves this and has an absolutely amazing time and wants to make this his home. Showing up and getting his ass kicked by Bray Wyatt might be what a lot of people want to see, but I don't think it makes sense."

Rousey offered a hypothetical scenario of what she might do if she was in WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's chair.

"Honestly, you know what? I would have Logan Paul — if I was booking it — I would have him beating Roman Reigns," she said. "I would, because for whatever plethora of reasons, he is one biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over, you want to be able to legitimize him."

Rousey added that having Paul emerge as the upset victor when he and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion collide at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5 would benefit the "Tribal Chief."

"Roman Reigns doesn't really have anybody to feud with right now," she explained. "So that would give Roman Reigns something to do, and it actually elevates Roman Reigns to be in a back and forth with Logan Paul."

Rousey added that bringing the Bloodline into a Paul-Reigns feud could help lure Jake Paul, Logan's boxer brother and fellow YouTube star, into WWE.

"I want to make sure that Logan Paul is having such a great time that his brother wants to join in, too," she said.