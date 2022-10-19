Bret Hart Bluntly Responds To Earl Hebner Saying Montreal Screwjob Was A Work

Bret Hart says he has never changed his story when it comes to the notorious "Montreal Screwjob," but the WWE Hall of Famer was informed during a recent virtual autograph signing that Earl Hebner has.

Hebner was the referee for the historic match at Survivor Series 1997 where Shawn Michaels "defeated" Hart for the WWE Title. Hart found himself locked in his own Sharpshooter finisher when Hebner signaled for the bell, but Hart never submitted. It was a means of getting the title off of Hart, who was leaving for WCW, but Hart was unaware of the finish. Hebner screamed "ring the bell" to end the match, but the team at K&S Wrestle Fest told Hart that Hebner noted to them off-air that he was the one swerved on the whole situation, as it was Hart, Michaels, and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who were in on the deal.

"That's not true. He should know better about that," said Hart, who wanted Hebner to officiate the match because he believed Hebner could be trusted. "I was well under the understanding that they were going to try and screw me that day somehow. I was just determined not to let it happen."

Hart added: "Earl is a victim of being a coward. I told Earl the night before. I said, 'They're going to ask you to screw me tomorrow.'"

Hart said Hebner, with tears in his eyes, said he'd never betray Hart, who said all he wanted was a warning if it was going to happen. Hart noted that all of this is shown in the 1998 "Wrestling With Shadows" documentary.

"There's not much to refute about anything anymore. It's all black and white," Hart said.