Konnan On Zelina Vega Replacing Elektra Lopez In Legado Del Fantasma

Konnan doesn't feel that Legado del Fantasma needs a manager like Zelina Vega, but he does believe she adds to the act.

Speaking with co-hosts Disco Inferno and Joe Feeney on the latest "K100," the former WCW United States Champion answered a mailbag question about Hit Row struggling to get over with fans. Konnan said that the act seems forced at the moment and the group probably needs to find their groove, which got the trio on the topic of other "WWE SmackDown" factions, including the team of Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde, who made their debut alongside Vega on October 7.

"[Escobar] speaks perfect English, not perfect, but he speaks very good English," Konnan said. "I don't think they need Zelina, but she is a definite upgrade over the girl they had before, whoever the hell she was."

"The girl they had before" was Elektra Lopez, LDF's female member in "NXT." However, when the group was finally called up to "SmackDown" Lopez had been replaced by Vega, reportedly to give the stable an experienced female wrestler who can take on Hit Row's relatively inexperienced B-Fab. Konnan and Inferno, however, noted that not all women in wrestling need to be active competitors in the ring.

"Zelina is a good example, because I was never high on her wrestling. She wasn't physical enough, she's very small," Konnan said. "But she's real good on the mic and she's got a great look, and she ain't afraid to wear really cool s*** and look like a star."

As a wrestler, Vega won the inaugural Queen Of The Ring tournament in 2021. She's also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the title alongside Carmella in late 2021 and early 2022.