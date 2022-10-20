Jessie Godderz Holds Notable Big Brother Record

"Mr. PEC-Tacular" Jessie Godderz holds the record for being the longest-reigning OVW National Heavyweight Champion in history, and now the 36-year-old has added another record, this time in the world of reality television.

"I now hold the record of having more annual appearances on "Big Brother" than any other houseguest in the show's illustrious history," Godderz told Muscle and Fitness. "The network and the producers of the show genuinely liked the appearances so much, and they ended up being so successful, that they kept bringing me back to pop a rating. Many of my appearances were among 'Big Brother's' highest rated episodes of the season!"

The former TNA World Tag Team Champion was a contestant on the 10th season of the CBS reality competition show in the summer of 2008. After surviving eviction during Week 3 of the reality television competition, Godderz was eliminated from the "Big Brother" house the following week. The next year, Godderz made a surprise return to the house, but was ultimately eliminated again. Since those two appearances as a contestant, Godderz has regularly returned to the series in various roles as a surprise guest. His last appearance on the show came in 2019 during the 21st season, which was won by Jackson Michie.

Godderz, who began his pro wrestling career in 2010, has worked for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and currently wrestles for Ohio Valley Wrestling, the former WWE developmental promotion that is now owned by Al Snow. Godderz's most recent match for OVW, according to Cagematch, was on September 29, when he lost to Anthony Catena via count out.