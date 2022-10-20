Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Ace Steel's AEW Release

Ace Steel has reportedly been let go from AEW following his role in the post-All Out fracas that resulted in multiple wrestlers being suspended, and veteran AEW announcer Jim Ross is lamenting his loss. Ross admitted he didn't often work directly with Steel, but considered him to be "always friendly and approachable."

"He's a smart guy," Ross said of Steel during his "Grilling JR" podcast. "He has a lot of product knowledge. Solid hand, and I thought he did a nice job."

Ross also pointed out that Steel was "very loyal to CM Punk — nothing wrong with that — and I'm assuming that CM Punk is the guy that got Ace Steel's job."

Punk and Steel have a long history in wrestling — Steel was Punk's trainer, and the two Chicago-based performers were once part of a stable called the Second City Saints. Steel, who started working for WWE as a coach in 2019, was laid off back in January and joined AEW in March as a producer. He first appeared on camera with AEW during the build-up to Punk's world title against Jon Moxley at All Out, an event that culminated in an explosive Punk media conference and a backstage brawl, during which Steel reportedly bit AEW EVP Kenny Omega in the arm. Omega and his fellow EVPs, Matt and Nick Jackson, were suspended from the company, which Punk's status remains unclear.

"Things have a way of working out, and you never say never," Ross said. "I hate to see anybody lose a job and lose a paycheck ... I didn't have any issues, pro or con, with him. But the bottom line is another guy lost a job, and that's what's regrettable."