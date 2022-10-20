Johnny Gargano Thinks WWE Star Would Eat Him If Trapped On Desert Island

Anti-social behavior is not uncommon among professional wrestlers, but to date, there have been no reports of cannibalism among the stars of the squared circle. However, Johnny Gargano has expressed new concern that one wrestler, in particular, would not hesitate to eat him in the event they were stranded away from civilization.

In a TikTok question-and-answer forum, Gargano fielded a fan's question on which WWE superstar he would hate to be stuck with on a desert island; Gargano identified a certain "Beast" that he would not wish to find under such perilous circumstances.

"Maybe Brock Lesnar," Gargano said. "Because I feel like if we were stuck on a desert island, a couple of days into it, he'd hunt me down, and find me, and destroy me, and eat me. And there's nothing I can do about it, because he's the alpha male of our species. So, it's like being stuck in an island with Tyrannosaurus Rex."

In a recent Jacked Gorilla article detailing Lesnar's workout regimen, it was revealed that he "eats a clean diet that focuses on healthy proteins as well as complex carbohydrates like potatoes. In addition to this, he eats a lot of vegetables on a daily basis." Johnny Gargano doesn't sound like he fits the bill, but under such dire shipwrecked circumstances, things can change pretty quickly.

As for having a WWE wrestler with whom he'd enjoy desert island co-tenancy, Gargano picked his wife Candice LeRae. "If I was to be stuck with anyone, I would love to be stuck with my wife," he said. "That's like a vacation." Gargano also praised LeRae as the smartest WWE superstar "even though we're not in the same locker room." He joked that he could grant her that distinction "because she married Johnny Gargano –- but that makes me sound cocky, so I'm not going to say that." You just did though, Johnny. You just did.