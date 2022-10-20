Backstage News On Plans For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show

This coming January will mark 30 years of "WWE Raw" airing on Monday nights, and it sounds like WWE was planning a similar celebration to the flagship program's 25th anniversary show. According to WrestleVotes, before Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in disgrace, plans were in place to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Raw" at New York City's Manhattan Center, the birthplace of the iconic program. The last time WWE broadcast from the Manhattan Center was the 25th anniversary of "Raw," which was a dual broadcast that also included Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

That episode was infamous for a lack of screens in the Manhattan Center, leading to increasingly restless fans in Manhattan being unable to see what was going on during the Brooklyn portions of the show. The crowd interrupted the broadcast with profane chants and demands for a refund. The show was also notable for a confrontation between The Revival (now AEW's FTR) and the combined forces of D-Generation X and Bullet Club members Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. The united front embarrassed The Revival in front of the Manhattan Center crowd in a one-sided beatdown.

WrestleVotes notes that plans could still change, as the Manhattan Center plans were made "prior to the new leadership taking over," and they were "unaware if that's the case still," since WWE leadership has shifted to the triumvirate of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H. WWE has not yet officially announced the date or location of the "Raw" 30th anniversary special.